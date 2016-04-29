Torres tight-lipped on Atletico future

The future of Fernando Torres remains uncertain after the Atletico Madrid striker insisted he is just focused on the "present".

Torres is on loan from AC Milan until the end of the season, when his contract with the Serie A club also expires.

The 32-year-old has scored five goals in his past seven games in all competitions, but Diego Simeone has yet to assure Torres' future beyond the 2015-16 campaign.

However, Torres is just concentrating on guiding Atletico to La Liga and Champions League success, with the Madrid club second in the league and 90 minutes from a European final.

"It's just unreal to be able to enjoy this moment with the team. It's fantastic," Torres told Radio Marca.

"I've had the luck to enjoy it from the stands, from my time at other teams, and being able to live in from the inside of the club is something special, I'm loving every minute.

"The future? No, no, I live in the present. The important thing is to live in the moment you're in."

Torres, who struggled for form at Milan and Chelsea, added: "I was at a point when I needed something to bring back the excitement, to feel motivated, to feel part of a group that wanted to compete. I needed to believe in something and feel the excitement again and I couldn't find it anywhere else.

"Coming back here gave me what I needed in that moment. I was back fighting for something that I've always wanted. I'm lucky enough to have a family that has always supported my decisions."

While uncertainty surrounds Torres and his club future, the two-time European Championship winner and 2010 World Cup champion is certain he will not represent Spain again.

Torres - with 110 caps to his name - has not played for Spain since the 2014 World Cup.

"I didn't ask for a call, and I don't want one. What I would have liked will stay with me, because I don't want my words to harm the team," he added.

"I have no problems with [coach] Vicente [Del Bosque] or the technical team."