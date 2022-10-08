Tottenham & Brighton pay tribute to fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone at the Amex

Tottenham and Brighton players paid tribute to Spurs' former fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone with a minute's applause ahead of their Premier League match at the Amex on Saturday evening.

Ventrone, a popular figure with the Tottenham squad, passed away earlier this week at the age of 61 after a short illness.

A number of Spurs players paid tribute to the coach on social media following the sad news and the team wore T-shirts with a message for their former colleague in the pre-match warm-up on Saturday. "Always in our hearts Gian Piero," they read.

Always in our hearts 💙 October 8, 2022

Spurs manager Antonio Conte, who brought Ventrone to the north London club, appeared particularly emotional ahead of kick-off in Brighton.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane, who described Ventrone as a 'truly remarkable man' following his passing this week, pointed to the sky as he celebrated his goal which opened the scoring at the Amex.

Earlier, Spurs included a picture of Ventrone on the team-sheet graphic as they announced their starting line-up for the game against Brighton on social media. "For Gian Piero," the caption read.