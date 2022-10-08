Tottenham & Brighton pay tribute to fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone at the Amex
A minute's applause was observed at the Amex for Tottenham's former fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone, who died this week
Tottenham and Brighton players paid tribute to Spurs' former fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone with a minute's applause ahead of their Premier League match at the Amex on Saturday evening.
Ventrone, a popular figure with the Tottenham squad, passed away earlier this week at the age of 61 after a short illness.
A number of Spurs players paid tribute to the coach on social media following the sad news and the team wore T-shirts with a message for their former colleague in the pre-match warm-up on Saturday. "Always in our hearts Gian Piero," they read.
Always in our hearts 💙 pic.twitter.com/CuamGMHOk1October 8, 2022
Spurs manager Antonio Conte, who brought Ventrone to the north London club, appeared particularly emotional ahead of kick-off in Brighton.
Tottenham striker Harry Kane, who described Ventrone as a 'truly remarkable man' following his passing this week, pointed to the sky as he celebrated his goal which opened the scoring at the Amex.
Earlier, Spurs included a picture of Ventrone on the team-sheet graphic as they announced their starting line-up for the game against Brighton on social media. "For Gian Piero," the caption read.
Our line-up for this afternoon's game 👇For Gian Piero 💙 pic.twitter.com/fpp3fYMvzUOctober 8, 2022
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.