Tottenham and Legia face disciplinary hearings

Thursday's Group C clash at White Hart Lane was suspended just before half-time following a third pitch invasion.

The London club issued an apology after the game, which the home side won 1-0 to ensure they progressed to the knockout stages, and revealed that three arrests had been made.

UEFA revealed on Friday that its Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body will meet on December 11 to decide what action to take following the first-half incidents.

The governing body have also opened proceedings against Legia Warsaw following racist behaviour and crowd disturbances during their 1-0 defeat at Lokeren.

Fireworks were also set off and objects thrown during that Group L encounter.