Tottenham are too young for the Champions League - Gallas

William Gallas believes Tottenham's struggles in the Champions League are due to a lack of experience in a young squad.

Despite emerging as a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League, Spurs crashed out in the group stage in the Champions League last season, losing at home to Monaco and Bayer Leverkusen.

And Gallas, who reached the quarter-finals with Tottenham in 2010-11, says his former club lack the skill set required in Europe's premier club competition.

"It was a big shame what happened to them last season, but this Tottenham squad is a little too young for the Champions League," he said in quotes reported by The Daily Star.

"Against Monaco and Bayer Leverkusen in the group games, it showed that they needed more experience.

Tottenham - in the 2017/18 Group Stage - put on a show in their White Hart Lane finale May 15, 2017

"The Champions League is different to the Premier League. You need experience, you need to be more clever and stay focused.

"If you compare our squad back then with now, we had many older and more experienced players."