Tottenham complete Lopez loan

Tottenham have strengthened their goalkeeping options amid Hugo Lloris' injury with the signing of Espanyol goalkeeper Pau Lopez on a season-long loan.

Lloris suffered a hamstring injury on the opening day of the Premier League season against Everton and has been sidelined since, leaving Michel Vorm as their only senior goalkeeper.

Vorm, who replaced Lloris at Goodison Park, has started both matches since, keeping a clean sheet in th 1-0 win over Crystal Palace and making crucial saves in a 1-1 draw with Liverpool.

He will have competition for the starting spot from Lopez, though, after he agreed a deal for the 2016-17 campaign.

Lopez rose through the ranks at Espanyol and made his LaLiga debut in 2014, the 21-year-old going on to make 48 first-team appearances since.

He is the second arrival at White Hart Lane on Wednesday after Georges-Kevin Nkoudou signed from Marseille.