Tottenham in pole position to sign "the new Luka Modric", according to transfer report

Tottenham Hotspur have edged ahead of their rivals in the race for young Croatian playmaker, Lovro Majer, dubbed "the new Luka Modric".

Majer currently plies his trade for the Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais, having joined before the start of the season. The 23-year-old is a creative spark in the Rennes side and has been capped three times by the Croatian national team.

Spurs fans perhaps don't remember - but Majer was on the field when Dinamo Zagreb infamously defeated Jose Mourinho's Tottenham side to send them crashing out of the Europa League last season. Majer was included in Zlatko Dalić's preliminary 34-man squad for Euro 2020 but failed to make the final 26.

The Croatian would certainly address the creative deficiency in Antonio Conte's side. Tottenham have failed to create chances consistently since Christian Eriksen left the club and a move for their former Dane has been touted.

At 23, however, Majer is seen as a long-term fit.

Manchester United and Bayern Munich are also reportedly interested in the midfielder. Rennes bought the player for €12 million with add-ons in the summer but interest is said to be high among top clubs after an impressive start to the season.

Majer scored his first goal for Rennes two weeks ago in the league against Montpellier and was particularly influential during a 4-1 smashing of Olympique Lyonnais earlier in November.

Tottenham are currently eyeing a number of players as Conte looks to revitalise a tired squad. Midfielders are high on the agenda but the Italian may look to improve a number of positions.

Jordan Pickford has been rumoured to be a target to replace Hugo Lloris in goal, while Dusan Vlahovic of Fiorentina is thought to be a target up front for the north Londoners.

Matthijs De Ligt and Antonio Rudiger have been touted for moves in defence.