Tottenham report: Spurs set to sign 'the new Van Dijk' ahead of Newcastle
By Mark White published
Tottenham look like they could pip Newcastle to the signing of defender Sven Botman this summer
Tottenham Hotspur look ready to rival the riches of Newcastle United for a Champions League star who could improve either side.
Sven Botman was extensively tracked by the Toon in the January transfer window, according to reports, with the Magpies wanting to add the Dutch defender in their bid for survival. Eventually, Eddie Howe settled on Brighton & Hove Albion rock Dan Burn instead.
But though the Saudi-backed Tynesiders are keen to go back in for the 22-year-old this summer, the Daily Star claim that Tottenham are "desperate" to beat Newcastle to the Lille star.
Botman is a natural left-footer and would fit onto the opposite side of Antonio Conte's back three to the impressive Cristian Romero. With the Argentinian just 23, the pair could well become a reliable backline for years to come in north London.
It could well be that despite their financial inferiority, Spurs lure Botman with their promise of European football – something Newcastle can't currently offer. The Lilywhites are still in the hunt for the top four, too.
Tottenham managed to bring Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur to the capital during January but are thought to be planning a big summer of recruitment, as Conte begins to reshape his squad in his image.
Botman is valued at £27m by Transfermarkt – though his contract doesn't expire until 2025.
More Tottenham stories
TRANSFER NEWS Harry Potter star announces Bryan Gil's loan to Valencia
RICH JOLLY Can Dele Alli rediscover his scoring ability under Frank Lampard at Everton?
RUMOURS Gareth Bale to return on free deal to Tottenham Hotspur this summer
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. He is a keen player of the Football Manager series and creates Twitter accounts for his Fantasy Premier League team every year, before losing interest in his team every September.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.