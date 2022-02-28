Tottenham report: Spurs set to sign 'the new Van Dijk' ahead of Newcastle

Tottenham Hotspur look ready to rival the riches of Newcastle United for a Champions League star who could improve either side.

Sven Botman was extensively tracked by the Toon in the January transfer window, according to reports, with the Magpies wanting to add the Dutch defender in their bid for survival. Eventually, Eddie Howe settled on Brighton & Hove Albion rock Dan Burn instead.

But though the Saudi-backed Tynesiders are keen to go back in for the 22-year-old this summer, the Daily Star claim that Tottenham are "desperate" to beat Newcastle to the Lille star.

Botman is a natural left-footer and would fit onto the opposite side of Antonio Conte's back three to the impressive Cristian Romero. With the Argentinian just 23, the pair could well become a reliable backline for years to come in north London.

It could well be that despite their financial inferiority, Spurs lure Botman with their promise of European football – something Newcastle can't currently offer. The Lilywhites are still in the hunt for the top four, too.

Tottenham managed to bring Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur to the capital during January but are thought to be planning a big summer of recruitment, as Conte begins to reshape his squad in his image.

Botman is valued at £27m by Transfermarkt – though his contract doesn't expire until 2025.

