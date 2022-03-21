Tottenham report: Paulo Dybala set to move in high-profile free transfer

Tottenham Hotspur is in a fantastic position to sign Paulo Dybala from Juventus this summer.

Spurs were in the race to sign the Argentinian back in 2019, with Manchester United apparently interested in taking him to Old Trafford back then. Dybala stayed put and has since been reunited with former manager Max Allegri, who got the best from him in his first spell managing the club.

But Dybala is approaching the end of his contract and renowned transfer guru Fabrizio Romano states that the forward will be leaving Turin, seven years after joining the Old Lady from Palermo.

"Dybala will leave Juventus as free agent," Romano tweeted. "There was [a] full verbal agreement last October for [Dybala to sign an extension worth] €8m plus €2m net salary until 2026 – then Juve decided to change their proposal.

"Paulo’s not happy with current, new conditions and he will now open talks with other clubs."

This leaves Tottenham in pole position for the no.10's services, with both Antonio Conte and director Fabio Paratici having close connections with Juventus from their time at the club.

Spurs would have to find a way for the 28-year-old to slot into their line-up, however, alongside the players they already have. Son Heung-min and Harry Kane are the Lilywhites' two guaranteed starters, while Dejan Kulusevski – another Bianconeri old boy has been impressive since joining in January.

Dybala is valued at £36m by Transfermarkt.

