Tottenham Hotspur to sign 'the next Mohamed Salah', with star forward set to make way: report

Tottenham Hotspur will look to replace one of the team's forwards with a player compared to Mohamed Salah in January, according to reports.

With the January transfer window looming, Tottenham Hotspur will look to capitalise on their strong start to life under Ange Postecoglou by allowing the Australian gaffer even more control over signings.

That could mean letting Richarlison go, who The Telegraph is reporting is the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia. Clubs from the Saudi Pro League enquired over the possibility of signing the Brazilian over the summer, but following the departure of Harry Kane Spurs weren't willing to entertain their interest.

Richarlison is currently out with a groin injury (Image credit: Getty Images)

The report suggests that they'll return in January, though, with Tottenham Hotspur willing to recoup some of the £60m they spent in 2022 on bringing Richarlison to the club from Everton.

Currently out injured with a groin issue, the 26-year-old has managed just one goal in the Premier League this term and has seemingly struggled to adapt to Postecoglou's style of play.

If Richarlison is allowed to leave in January, that could pave the way for Tottenham Hotspur to sign Genoa forward Albert Gudmundsson from Genoa, according to Italian outlet GenovaToday.

The Icelandic winger has managed five goals in 10 Serie A appearances this season from the left-wing, all while Genoa lie 13th in the table. Valued at just £10m by Transfermarkt, it is expected a much larger fee is necessary to prise Gudmundsson away from Genoa in January, with his contract expiring in June 2026.

Spurs are keeping a keen eye on Gudmundsson (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 26-year-old's performances have drawn comparisons with Liverpool goalscoring machine Mohamed Salah, however, with his team-mate Kevin Strootman - who played with Salah at Roma - highlighting similarities between the pair.

“If he keeps improving, he won’t stay at Genoa for long. He reminds me of Salah when he was at Roma, in that every now and then he disappears. Much like Salah then, he would have four or five chances per match and only score at most one,” Strootman said.

“They used to say that if Salah was more clinical, he would be playing for Liverpool, and that is exactly what happened. All joking aside, Gudmundsson is a devastating player and also an exemplary professional.”

More Tottenham Hotspur stories

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has spoken to FFT about recruitment at the north London club, saying it is hard to get it wrong at Spurs.

What is 'Ange Ball'? Postecoglou has also opened up to FFT about his philosophy, which is proving popular with fans of the north London club.

And according to a recent metric, Tottenham midfielder James Maddison is the most dangerous player in the Premier League.