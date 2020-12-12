Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: PSG to offer Dele Alli January escape route

PSG will offer Dele Alli a route out of his Tottenham nightmare with a January loan bid, according to reports.

The England international has fallen out of favour under Jose Mourinho this season and was even overlooked for Thursday’s dead rubber Europa League win against Antwerp.

Alli has made just two Premier League appearances this season, starting once, and his omission in Europe could push him closer to the exit door.

The Daily Mail reports that French champions PSG will make a loan offer for the 24-year-old during the January transfer window.

Alli’s undoubted ability means that chairman Daniel Levy will not accept a cut-price fee for a permanent move.

The Spurs chief is understood to have set a £100 million price tag on the former MK Dons man, which is likely to dissuade any would-be suitors.

But a temporary switch could give Alli a route to more regular game time at a top European club, as well as putting him in the frame to feature for England at the European Championships next summer.

Thomas Tuchel is currently short on attacking midfield options in his side and Alli could be called on to plug that gap.

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and save 48% – available until Christmas. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)!

NOW READ

RYAN MASON “I have 14 metal plates in my skull, with 28 screws holding them in place, and 45 staples. And I was a lucky boy”

FEATURE Champions League knockout draw: Who are the most likely opponents for Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea?

SOCIAL MEDIA The worst kit your club ever had - according to FourFourTwo readers