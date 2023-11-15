Tottenham Hotspur rocked, as Real Madrid plan to snare Spurs' key star: report

Tottenham Hotspur are facing the prospect of losing one of their best players to Real Madrid.

The Lilywhites are no strangers to superclubs coming in for their best players, with Bayern Munich the latest to sign a Tottenham superstar this summer, when they bought Harry Kane. Manchester City were previously rebuffed for the England captain – while Real Madrid have history of dealing with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, too.

Los Blancos bought Gareth Bale for a world-record fee in 2013, also signing generational midfielder Luka Modric from the north Londoners. Now, they may be prepared to deal with Spurs once more.

Real Madrid signed Bale from Tottenham (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

A report from Fichajes claims that Cristian Romero is the latest target of the 14-time European champions in a bid to bolster their defence.

Real are currently missing Eder Militao from their backline, with the Brazilian sidelined over ligament damage. Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba are 30 and 31 respectively, with versatile captain Nacho now 33.

World Cup winner Romero would add significant depth to the spine of the side, while he may be able to play as a right-back – which is seen as a problem position for Carlo Ancelotti.

Tottenham Hotspur's Cristian Romero is coveted by Real Madrid (Image credit: Rich Linley - CameraSport via Getty Images)

The Argentine won't come cheap, however: Tottenham are under no pressure to sell, having tied their man down under 2027.

Romero is valued at €60 million by Transfermarkt.

