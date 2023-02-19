Tottenham in tifo tribute to all-time top scorer Harry Kane ahead of West Ham game

Tottenham have paid tribute to their all-time top scorer Harry Kane with a special tifo and a trophy ahead of their Premier League game against West Ham.

Kane's winner against Manchester City two weeks ago was his 267th goal for Spurs and saw the England captain overtake club legend Jimmy Greaves to become their all-time top scorer.

"Our record breaker. Our history maker," Tottenham said on Twitter in an image which showed fans holding up white cards to spell the name of their great goalscorer.

The 29-year-old was also presented with a special trophy by Greaves' widow Irene and Spurs legend Ledley King before kick-off in the London derby against West Ham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Kane's winner against City was also his 200th Premier League goal and next in his sights will be the competition record of 260, which belongs to former Newcastle, Blackburn and Southampton striker Alan Shearer.

Our record breaker. Our history maker. 💙 pic.twitter.com/t5Eo7Hf9uBFebruary 19, 2023 See more

Apart from a few loan spells before he established himself at White Hart Lane, Kane has spent his entire playing career with Tottenham and the Spurs striker is expected to be offered a new contract by the north London club in the summer.