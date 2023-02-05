Harry Kane overtakes Jimmy Greaves to become Tottenham's all-time top scorer

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has become the club's all-time top scorer with 267 goals after netting in the Premier League clash against Manchester City on Sunday.

Kane beat Ederson with a cool finish in the area following a pass from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg after 15 minutes to set the new record.

The England captain drew level with Spurs legend Jimmy Greaves on 266 strikes for the north London club in the 1-0 at Fulham last month.

The 29-year-old was then rested for the FA Cup tie at Preston North End last weekend, which Antonio Conte's won 4-0, but was back to break the record at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in this match.

Apart from a few loan spells before he established himself at Tottenham, Kane has spent his whole career with Spurs.

HE'S DONE IT! Tottenham Hotspur's all-time record goalscorer! pic.twitter.com/Ht6udASbtQFebruary 5, 2023 See more

Kane almost signed for Manchester City in 2021, but ended up staying at Tottenham and now has 200 Premier League goals.

He is only the third player to hit that mark, after Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer, and is 60 behind the Premier League record of 260 held by the former Southampton, Blackburn and Newcastle striker.

Greaves set the previous Spurs record between 1961 and 1970, netting his 266 goals in 379 appearances. Kane's 267 have come in 416 games.

Kane is also England's joint-top scorer alongside Rooney, with 53 goals.