Tottenham leading PSG and Manchester United in race for Premier League wide man

The Cottagers are resigned to losing the 18-year-old in the transfer market following their relegation from the Premier League.

Sessegnon’s contract with Fulham is set to expire next summer and his departure appears to be inevitable.

Spurs are leading the race to secure his signature, according to The Mirror, with manager Mauricio Pochettino being an admirer of the England Under-21 international.

However, Manchester United, PSG and Borussia Dortmund are among the other clubs to have shown interest.

Sessegnon was valued at around £50 million last summer but his club’s relegation and the fact that he is entering the final year of his deal at Craven Cottage mean he could be let go for half that price a year on.

Fulham are unlikely to resist bids, as they would otherwise risk losing the highly-rated youngster for no more than a compensation fee next summer at the expiry of his contract.

Sessegnon has scored two goals and provided six assists for Fulham in 30 Premier League appearances this season.

NOW READ...

The 8 worst seasons in Premier League history... that didn't end in relegation

Revealed! How much EVERY Premier League club has paid in agents' fees this season