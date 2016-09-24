Tottenham must be more clinical - Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino feels Tottenham must be more clinical in front of goal if they are to win silverware following Saturday's 2-1 win over Middlesbrough.

A Son Heung-min double saw Spurs go 2-0 up before the break, but they failed to net a third to put the match to bed and saw Middlesbrough get back into the game in the second half following Ben Gibson's header.

The victory moves Tottenham into second behind Manchester City but, after last season's late slump denied them a title shot, Pochettino knows there is still plenty of work to do if they are to be genuine contenders this term.

"The first half was great and we should have scored more than two," Pochettino told Sky Sports.

"We need to learn to be more aggressive and clinical. But we fully deserved the result, the most important thing is the victory.

"Son was fantastic but it was a collective effort."

Son, meanwhile, was over the moon with his double as he took his tally this Premier League campaign to four in three starts.

"It was a great pass from [Vincent] Janssen and I wanted to shoot first time but the defender was close so I took a touch," Son added.

"I was a bit shocked after the second goal. I train every day to shoot like this. I was so happy with it!

"A hat-trick wasn't important for me it was about the three points. It wasn't easy in the second half."