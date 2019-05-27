Tottenham target “feeling positive” about future

The midfielder has been one of the breakout stars of the season in Serie A, scoring four goals in 27 appearances for the capital club and earning his first senior Italy caps.

Spurs have been repeatedly linked with a summer swoop for the 19-year-old, but Zaniolo hinted after his club's final game of the season against Parma on Sunday that he is likely to agree a new deal.

“I’m feeling very positive about the meeting that will take place shortly,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“My agent will talk about it with the club but I’m very positive.”

The Italian arrived at Roma last summer from Inter as Radja Nainggolan headed in the other direction, and his performances earned him the Serie A Young Player of the Year award.

Read more...

Feature 5 things we learned from the Manchester United vs Bayern Munich Treble reunion game

Quiz! Can you name the first 50 players to start for Arsene Wenger in the Premier League?