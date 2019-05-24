Quiz! Can you name the first 50 players to start for Arsene Wenger in the Premier League?

Oh, we do like to have a bit of Arsene back in our lives. On Thursday, FFT was among the media who gathered for a chat with Le Professeur – and as usual, the Frenchman did not disappoint.

Wenger oversaw his last ever game as manager of his beloved north Londoners against Huddersfield in May 2018, bringing down the curtain on an unforgettable 22-year reign that began at Highbury in October 1996.

Since then he's been enjoying the retirement he was terrified of, coming to accept that life outside the bubble isn't all that bad – although he'll be back in some capacity one day. He even gets to eat lunch in peace these days.

So let's re-live Wenger's gloried early days in this special bonus quiz – the first 50 players who started a game for him at Highbury. Hundreds of players featured under the Frenchman afterwards, but for this quiz we're only looking for the men who made an XI: it's already tough enough without having to recall the likes of Tommy Black, Graham Barrett and Fabian Caballero (?!), who only featured off the bench in that timeframe.

As a clue, we're looking for starters from Wenger's first game to the end of the 2000/01 season. We've put 10 minutes on the clock for you to name as many as you can, then tell us how you got on @FourFourTwo – we'll retweet the best if you don't give answers away.



