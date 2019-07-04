Trending

Tottenham put La Liga midfielder interest on ice as talks break down

Tottenham Hotspur have cooled their interest in Giovani Lo Celso after failing to agree a fee with Real Betis, according to reports.

Sky Sports News believes that the Argentina international wants to work under Mauricio Pochettino, but talks have been put on hold after a breakdown in talks.

Lo Celso has an £88 million release clause in his contract and has been touted as a potential replacement for Christian Eriksen, who is in the final year of his contract.

Betis are holding out for a bid of around £70 million and Spurs could return to the table later in the summer if Eriksen is sold.

The report adds that Spurs are yet to receive a bid for defender Toby Alderweireld, who has a £25 million release clause for the rest of July after the Premier League side triggered an additional 12-month option in his contract earlier this year.

