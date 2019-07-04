Tottenham put La Liga midfielder interest on ice as talks break down

Sky Sports News believes that the Argentina international wants to work under Mauricio Pochettino, but talks have been put on hold after a breakdown in talks.

Lo Celso has an £88 million release clause in his contract and has been touted as a potential replacement for Christian Eriksen, who is in the final year of his contract.

Betis are holding out for a bid of around £70 million and Spurs could return to the table later in the summer if Eriksen is sold.

The report adds that Spurs are yet to receive a bid for defender Toby Alderweireld, who has a £25 million release clause for the rest of July after the Premier League side triggered an additional 12-month option in his contract earlier this year.

