Tottenham put La Liga midfielder interest on ice as talks break down
Tottenham Hotspur have cooled their interest in Giovani Lo Celso after failing to agree a fee with Real Betis, according to reports.
Sky Sports News believes that the Argentina international wants to work under Mauricio Pochettino, but talks have been put on hold after a breakdown in talks.
Lo Celso has an £88 million release clause in his contract and has been touted as a potential replacement for Christian Eriksen, who is in the final year of his contract.
Betis are holding out for a bid of around £70 million and Spurs could return to the table later in the summer if Eriksen is sold.
The report adds that Spurs are yet to receive a bid for defender Toby Alderweireld, who has a £25 million release clause for the rest of July after the Premier League side triggered an additional 12-month option in his contract earlier this year.
Read more...
Quiz! Can you name the 60 most expensive player transfers ever?
Transfers 11 players who re-joined their former clubs for (much) more money
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.