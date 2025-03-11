Tottenham sacking imminent as Daniel Levy prepares for key change: report

Tottenham are in the middle of a disastrous 2024/25 season, and chairman Daniel Levy is set to make some serious changes at the club.

Having endured a torrid term, in which they currently sit 13th in the Premier League, have exited both the FA Cup and League Cup and face a fight on their hands to progress to the Europa League quarter-finals, Tottenham could see wholesale changes occur ahead of 2025/26.

Defeat to AZ Alkmaar in the first leg of their last-16 Europa League tie last week was compounded by a lucky escape at home against Bournemouth in a 2-2 draw, but it's not Ange Postecoglou who is reportedly coming under pressure as Daniel Levy looks to wield his axe.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy ready to make changes

Levy is ready to make changes at Spurs

With Postecoglou simply struggling to find enough players to raise a starting XI week-after-week due to injuries earlier this term, Tottenham were forced into the winter transfer market to try and bolster their squad.

But while Mathys Tel, Kevin Danso and Antonin Kinsky all arrived at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the saga surrounding Tel reflected particularly badly on one individual.



Indeed, after having their permenant bid rejected by Bayern Munich, Spurs soon struck a deal to take Tel on loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the season. Levy and Postecoglou both had to get involved to ensure the move happened, with technical director Johan Lange failing in the initial approach.

According to Tottenham insider John Wenham, that ordeal has seen Lange's stock drop dramatically in the eyes of Levy, who will likely relieve him of his duties at the season's conclusion.

“This season has been an absolute disaster,” Wenham told Tottenham News.“Therefore, I wouldn’t say it is without possibility that Lange could be relieved of his duties very quickly at the end of the season. His credibility is pretty low at the moment.

“Daniel Levy and Postecoglou had to get involved to get a deal done for Tel after Lange failed originally. It is embarrassing.



“As a result, I wouldn’t be surprised if the people who have been involved with recent failures, except the ownership, are removed at the end of the season, and that includes Lange.”

In FourFourTwo's view, it's certainly a ruthless approach that Levy is attempting to take at Spurs if Wenham is correct. It likely won't wash with most Spurs fans, however, who simply want a bigger change at the top of the club in terms of ownership and day-to-day running.