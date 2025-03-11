Tottenham sacking imminent as Daniel Levy prepares for key change: report

By
published

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is ready to relieve one key individual at the club of his duties...

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Daniel Levy, chairman of Tottenham Hotspur (R) and Tottenham Hotspur Men&#039;s Manager, Ange Postecoglou, spectate the Barclays Women´s Super League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou with chairman Daniel Levy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham are in the middle of a disastrous 2024/25 season, and chairman Daniel Levy is set to make some serious changes at the club.

Having endured a torrid term, in which they currently sit 13th in the Premier League, have exited both the FA Cup and League Cup and face a fight on their hands to progress to the Europa League quarter-finals, Tottenham could see wholesale changes occur ahead of 2025/26.

Defeat to AZ Alkmaar in the first leg of their last-16 Europa League tie last week was compounded by a lucky escape at home against Bournemouth in a 2-2 draw, but it's not Ange Postecoglou who is reportedly coming under pressure as Daniel Levy looks to wield his axe.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy ready to make changes

Daniel Levy Tottenham chairman of the Premier League side

Levy is ready to make changes at Spurs

With Postecoglou simply struggling to find enough players to raise a starting XI week-after-week due to injuries earlier this term, Tottenham were forced into the winter transfer market to try and bolster their squad.

But while Mathys Tel, Kevin Danso and Antonin Kinsky all arrived at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the saga surrounding Tel reflected particularly badly on one individual.

Tottenham Hotspur player Mathys Tel participates in the match between AZ and Tottenham at the AFAS Stadium for the UEFA Europa League - Round of 16 - 1st leg season 2024-2025 in Alkmaar, Netherlands, on March 6, 2025. (Photo by Jules van Iperen / EYE4images/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Tel's arrival at Spurs nearly didn't happen (Image credit: Getty Images)

Indeed, after having their permenant bid rejected by Bayern Munich, Spurs soon struck a deal to take Tel on loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the season. Levy and Postecoglou both had to get involved to ensure the move happened, with technical director Johan Lange failing in the initial approach.

According to Tottenham insider John Wenham, that ordeal has seen Lange's stock drop dramatically in the eyes of Levy, who will likely relieve him of his duties at the season's conclusion.

“This season has been an absolute disaster,” Wenham told Tottenham News.“Therefore, I wouldn’t say it is without possibility that Lange could be relieved of his duties very quickly at the end of the season. His credibility is pretty low at the moment.

“Daniel Levy and Postecoglou had to get involved to get a deal done for Tel after Lange failed originally. It is embarrassing.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 04: Johan Lange Sporting Director of Aston Villa pictured during an Aston Villa Press Conference at Villa Park on November 04, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Aston Villa/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images) Tottenham

Lange arrived at Spurs from Aston Villa 18 months ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

“As a result, I wouldn’t be surprised if the people who have been involved with recent failures, except the ownership, are removed at the end of the season, and that includes Lange.”

In FourFourTwo's view, it's certainly a ruthless approach that Levy is attempting to take at Spurs if Wenham is correct. It likely won't wash with most Spurs fans, however, who simply want a bigger change at the top of the club in terms of ownership and day-to-day running.

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 

More about stories
Harvey Elliott celebrates with his arms outstretched after scoring the winning goal for Liverpool against PSG in the Champions League last 16 first leg match at the Parc des Princes in Paris on 5 March, 2025

'He had a really good game: playing with his card on FIFA you know his pace is ridiculous! So, I thought, I’m not going to outrun him here...' Harvey Elliott reveals how playing FIFA helped him score his brilliant winning goal against Paris Saint-Germain
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 9: Jadon Sancho of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Leicester City FC at Stamford Bridge on March 9, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Brooks - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Chelsea step up pursuit for £30m star from second division side as they seek Jadon Sancho alternative: report
Harvey Elliott celebrates with his arms outstretched after scoring the winning goal for Liverpool against PSG in the Champions League last 16 first leg match at the Parc des Princes in Paris on 5 March, 2025

'He had a really good game: playing with his card on FIFA you know his pace is ridiculous! So, I thought, I’m not going to outrun him here...' Harvey Elliott reveals how playing FIFA helped him score his brilliant winning goal against Paris Saint-Germain
See more latest
Most Popular
Harvey Elliott celebrates with his arms outstretched after scoring the winning goal for Liverpool against PSG in the Champions League last 16 first leg match at the Parc des Princes in Paris on 5 March, 2025
'He had a really good game: playing with his card on FIFA you know his pace is ridiculous! So, I thought, I’m not going to outrun him here...' Harvey Elliott reveals how playing FIFA helped him score his brilliant winning goal against Paris Saint-Germain
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 9: Jadon Sancho of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Leicester City FC at Stamford Bridge on March 9, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Brooks - CameraSport via Getty Images)
Chelsea step up pursuit for £30m star from second division side as they seek Jadon Sancho alternative: report
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville looks on prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Manchester United FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)
Gary Neville reveals what made Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta storm out of Sky Sports interview
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca
Chelsea eye 'big-money' Bellingham move to re-charge their squad: report
Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold in action against Manchester City
Liverpool could still make money from Trent Alexander-Arnold departure, thanks to key FIFA rule change: report
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 9: Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United scores 1st goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Arsenal FC at Old Trafford on March 9, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Ed Sykes/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)
Manchester United star admits referee Anthony Taylor helped them in clash with Arsenal
Zirkzee and Hojlund have a combined five Premier League goals this season
'I don’t think he’s good enough, passing often goes wrong. We are somewhat limited up front but even then, you have to earn your selection, and I think he doesn’t deserve that now.' Manchester United star Joshua Zirkzee slammed by national team manager
Ruben Amorim looks downcast on the sidelines for Manchester United
'Manchester United look confused about what they're being asked to do - he's certainly not getting the best out of them., I wouldn't bet a single penny on them getting to the next round' Alan Shearer issues damning verdict of Europa League hopes
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 02: Papiss Cisse of Newcastle scores the opening goal despite the efforts from Branislav Ivanovic (L) and John Terry of Chelsea during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on May 2, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)
'Pardew showed me a video of Shearer’s goals. Control, bam! Control, turn, bam! I was stunned, then said, "Give me that shirt, I always take number nine"': Newcastle cult hero recalls making confident move upon signing for Magpies 13 years ago
13 October 1993 Rotterdam, World Cup Qualifying match, Netherlands v England, Ronald Koeman scores a goal from a free kick. (Photo by Mark Leech/Offside via Getty Images)
‘Yes, Ronald Koeman should have been sent off against England in 1993, but David Platt also could have stayed on his feet – that’s never mentioned’ Former Three Lions star on playing in one of the country’s most infamous matches