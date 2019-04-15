Tottenham send scouts to Turkey for Fenerbahce teenager

The 19-year-old midfielder played a full 90 minutes and scored his side’s only goal in a 1-1 home draw with Galatasaray.

Turkish outlet Fotomac has reported that Spurs sent representatives to Istanbul for the game, although Serie A sides Fiorentina and Lazio also had scouts at the Ulker Stadium to cast an eye over the Macedonia international.

The teenager has also been linked with Premier League sides Manchester City, Cardiff and Leicester in the past, but Spurs are understood to be heading the queue of suitors.

Elmas, who has scored two goals in 24 Super Lig games for Fener this season, has a contract until 2022 but could be sold in the summer for a fee of around £17 million.

Then read...

REVEALED The best goalkeepers in the Premier League this season – with unique data

RANKED! Every Premier League manager by how long they'd survive in Game of Thrones