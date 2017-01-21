Tottenham stronger than previous seasons - Eriksen

Tottenham's Premier League title challenge in 2015-16 has given them confidence they can go all the way this term, says midfielder Christian Eriksen.

Under the guidance of Mauricio Pochettino, Spurs emerged as the closest rivals to Leicester City last season with a string of consistent displays.

However, their bid faltered after successive draws with West Brom and Chelsea, Spurs handing Leicester the title in the closing weeks before losing their final two matches to finish third.

Tottenham are again in contention entering 2017 and Eriksen believes they are better equipped this time around.

"I think so, yes," he told The Times of India. "I feel more confident this season in everything we do. We've had a few years now getting to know the system the manager wants us to play.

"He also knows us as players and has been getting his ideas and points across. We are on the right path.

"You can see all the players believe in him [Pochettino] ­and believe in the club too ­because we are all signing new contracts.

"Everyone wants to be part of the future of Spurs because we feel there are exciting times ahead. We have a young squad, and that means we can all develop together."

Claiming the title will not be easy, though, given Chelsea hold a seven-point advantage at the summit, but after Spurs ended their winning streak the Denmark international remains confident they can usurp Antonio Conte's side.

"I hope [we can catch Chelsea]," he added. "Of course, they have shown they are a very good side so it was important to end their winning run.

"It showed other teams that Chelsea can be beaten and hopefully it has changed their mentality too. I think we're in a very good position.

"The season has a long way to go still but I would say it's going well. We are in good form at the moment and we're in touch at the top. So now we just need to keep going."