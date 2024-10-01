Tottenham to pip Arsenal to long-term target in attack: report

Tottenham came up short when they hosted Arsenal in the first north London derby of the season earlier this month as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against their local rivals.

But the pair could again be set to clash again in the transfer market after Ange Postecoglou's side were linked with a player Arsenal have reportedly been courting to bolster their attack.

Arsenal were heavily linked with bringing in a new striker this summer, but opted to focus on their defence and midfield ahead of their latest effort to dethrone Manchester City.

Tottenham eye move for Viktor Gyokeres, ahead of Arsenal

Viktor Gyokeres of Sporting (Image credit: Alamy)

Despite signing Dominic Solanke for a fee that could rise to £65million this summer, Spurs are now said to be looking to sign another forward as they continue to attempt to fill the void left by Harry Kane, who left the club for Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023.

According to Portuguese outlet Fichajes, Spurs are now among the contenders to land Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres, who has been one of Europe's most prolific strikers since swapping Coventry City for the Portuguese Primeira Liga last summer.

Mikel Arteta is said to be looking for another striker (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gyokeres netted 43 goals in 50 appearances for Sporting last season and has begun the 2024/25 campaign in even better form, netting 11 times in nine games so far, with FourFourTwo recently ranking the Sweden international as the seventh-best centre-forward in the world.

That has seen the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain all linked with the 26-year-old, who could cost up to €100million next summer.

Gyokeres was signed by Sporting for €20million from Championship side Coventry City in the summer of 2023, with the forward also having had loan stints at Swansea City and St Pauli after he joined Brighton from IF Brommapojkarna in 2018.

Solanke, meanwhile, was signed by Spurs for a club-record fee this summer and has netted three times so far this season, including a goal in Sunday's 3-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

In FourFourTwo's view, it would be something of a surprise to see Spurs spend big on another centre-forward next summer, not least one where the level of competition for his signature would surely drive his price up.

Gyokeres is valued at €65million by Transfermarkt, but if his goalscoring hot streak continues this season, that price is only going to go up.