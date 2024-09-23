Arsenal given go-ahead for club-record signing to dethrone Manchester City: report

Arsenal’s determined 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday points to another season-long title battle between themselves and Manchester City.

The Gunners have finished runners-up to Pep Guardiola’s side for the past two seasons and despite conceding a last-gasp equaliser at the weekend, they can afford to be satisfied with taking points off the title holders once the dust settles.

Arsenal were the busier of the two sides in the summer transfer window, bringing in four new faces in an effort to dethrone the four-time defending champions, but the door could now be open for them to sign one of Europe’s best young attackers.

Ahead of a potential Arsenal move, Florian Wirtz's asking price has been set

Earlier this year, Arsenal were linked with a move for Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz, who has since gone to play a central role in his side's unbeaten 2023/24 campaign before impressing with Germany at Euro 2024 this summer.

He would end last season with 11 goals and 11 assists and was named the Bundesliga Player of the Season, meaning Arsenal are one of several clubs to monitor the 21-year-old, alongside fellow European big hitters such as Real Madrid, Liverpool and, perhaps inevitably, Manchester City.

Florian Wirtz celebrates scoring for Germany at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Although Wirtz is under contract at Leverkusen until 2027, he has reportedly made it clear to the club that he wants to leave at the end of the current season, as per Fichajes, who claim that Xabi Alonso's side have now moved to set their asking price meaning that Arsenal and the forward's other suitors have an idea of what it will take to land the player.

He won't come cheap, however, as Leverkusen have the upper hand regarding his contract, meaning that they are slapping a €130million asking price on Wirtz.

Bayern Munich are another team looking at the Germany international, with sporting director Christoph Freund recently praising Wirtz in an interview with Bild, where he also highlighted his partnership in the German national team with Jamal Musiala.

Wirtz has begun the 2024/25 campaign in fine style, scoring six goals in his seven matches across all competitions so far, form that will only encourage his big-name suitors to step up their interest.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Wirtz is one of Europe's best young attacking players and that is reflected in Leverkusen's price tag, which is higher than the €130million valuation that Transfermarkt have given him.

If Arsenal can make the finances work, then they should move him, as his attacking ability could give the Gunners that edge they need to finally get one over Manchester City.