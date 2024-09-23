Arsenal tipped to sign A-lister striker to address forward line

Arsenal were heavily linked with a number of forwards during the summer transfer window, but a new signing up front never came.

Mikel Arteta’s men were busy in the transfer market, with David Raya and Riccardo Calafioro strengthening the back-line, while Mikel Merino arrived in midfield and Raheem Sterling was a deadline day loan signing.

Florian Wirtz has been touted as an upgrade, while rumours of a new forward are never far away – but will Arsenal make that big signing? One former star thinks so.

Emmanuel Petit urges Arsenal to move for Viktor Gyokeres

Emmanuel Petit in action for Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit would like to see his old side strengthen up front and he has called for them to snub any reported interest in England striker Ollie Watkins and instead pursue a move for Sporting's in-form Viktor Gyokeres.

“I watched Viktor Gyokeres in the Champions League and he did well,” Petit told TVKampen. “It's mysterious how well he has done in the last few years and especially since he joined Sporting.

Viktor Gyokeres of Sporting Lisbon (Image credit: Alamy)

“He’s signed a new contract so his value will be over £50 million. With Ollie Watkins, he’s 28 now and although he’s having a great time at Aston Villa, I’d want Arsenal to go after Gyokeres instead," the former France international added.

“Watkins is older and would probably cost around £100 million, although I’m a huge fan of his and is a nightmare for defenders, Arsenal should go for Gyokeres.”

Gyokeres joined Sporting from Championship side Coventry City last season in a deal worth €20million and enjoyed a remarkable first season in Portugal, netting 43 goals in 50 matches across all competitions.

And that appears to be no flash in the pan, as Gyokeres has begun the new season in devastating fashion, with 11 goals in his eight games so far.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, if the question is who to choose over Watkins and Gyokeres at the values that Petit has mooted, then our choice would be Gyokeres.

The Sweden international - who Transfermarket value at €65million - is two years younger and arguably has the higher upside, given his progress over the past 12 months. While Watkins is a proven Premier League goalscorer, Gyokeres has done his time in the Championship so is no stranger to English football and appears to be getting better and better.