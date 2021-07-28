Tottenham transfer news: Celtic open talks for Spurs goalkeeper Joe Hart

Celtic have opened talks about the potential signing of Tottenham goalkeeper Joe Hart, according to reports.

The England international is in the final year of his deal with the north London club and could be tempted to move after struggling for game time last season.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Celtic are in negotiations with Spurs over the signing as new Bhoys manager Ange Postecoglou looks to bring in competition for Vasilios Barkas and Scott Bain.

The report adds that the Scottish side are also working on a deal for Royal Antwerp right-back Aurelio Buta.

Hart only joined Spurs a year ago, but he spent last term as deputy to club captain Hugo Lloris, making just 10 appearances in all competitions and none in the Premier League.

At the age of 34, the 75-time England international should still have a few good years remaining to play as a number one at a high level, and Celtic is an intriguing option.

The Glasgow side are undergoing big changes this summer after surrendering the league title to rivals Rangers last year, with boss Postecoglou coming in and adding several new signings.

Kyogo Furuhasi, Carl Starfelt, Liel Abada, Liam Shaw and Osaze Urhoghide have already been brought in ahead of the new season.

It’s a move that could suit both parties well. For Celtic, Hart would bring a wealth of experience and serious competition in what was a problem position last term.

For Hart, there is the prospect of European football and a chance to nail down a spot as the undisputed first choice stopper again – a role he hasn’t held since his campaign on loan at Torino in 2016/17.

