Tottenham transfer news: Jose Mourinho’s Roma linked with four Spurs players

Jose Mourinho has been linked with four Tottenham players as he prepares to revamp the Roma squad ahead of next season.

Mourinho was relieved of his duties as Spurs boss last month, but the Portuguese was not out of work for long.

Roma confirmed on Tuesday that they had agreed a deal with the 58-year-old, who will take charge at the Stadio Olimpico next season.

Paulo Fonseca will vacate the position at the end of the campaign, with Roma already certain to miss out on a top-four finish in Serie A.

According to various reports, Mourinho has already begun making recruitment plans for the summer - and he could be going back to Tottenham for some of his former charges.

According to football.london , Erik Lamela and Lucas Moura could be on the Portuguese’s radar.

Tottenham signed Lamela from Roma in 2013 and could be open to a return to the Italian capital, while Moura was one of Mourinho’s favourites in north London.

Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport writes that Eric Dier and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg are among the new Roma manager’s transfer targets.

Hojbjerg has been one of Tottenham’s standout performers this summer after joining the club last term.

Dier was dropped by Mourinho towards the end of his tenure, but he had previously been a mainstay at centre-back.

In other news, Calciomercato reports that Daniele De Rossi could be set to return to Roma as assistant manager.

De Rossi is a club legend who spent the vast majority of his playing career with his boyhood club.

The former midfielder hung up his boots in 2020 and currently works as an assistant to Italy manager Roberto Mancini.

Roma host Manchester United in the second leg of the Europa League semi-finals on Thursday.

Fonseca’s side face an uphill battle to reach the final after losing the first meeting 6-2 last week.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

NOW READ

INTERVIEW Kevin Keegan on Newcastle's 1995/96 Premier League challenge: “I still have nightmares about how we threw the title away”

FEATURE Did Gareth Bale's exile under Jose Mourinho cost Tottenham a top-four finish?

QUIZ! Can you name Unai Emery's 30 most-used Arsenal players?