Tottenham transfer news: Spurs could be priced out of Dusan Vlahovic deal

Tottenham are keen to sign Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic this summer, according to reports.

Harry Kane continues to be linked with a move away from north London, with Manchester City leading the race for his signature.

Spurs insist their talisman is not going anywhere, though, and the club do not view Vlahovic as a replacement for the 28-year-old.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the Serbian striker has emerged as Tottenham's top target to support Kane in attack.

The 6ft 3in frontman enjoyed a terrific season at Fiorentina last time out, scoring 21 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions.

His performances in Serie A did not go unnoticed, and Tottenham are said to be preparing an offer for the 21-year-old.

The north Londoners have also looked at Crotone forward Simy, who scored 20 goals last term.

Vlahovic is their first choice, though, as Nuno Espirito Santo looks to bolster his attacking options ahead of his first full season at the helm.

But a deal might not be straightforward, with Fiorentina set to demand in excess of £40m for the Serbia international.

It would be interesting to know how Nuno intends to use Vlahovic next season.

Vincent Janssen and Fernando Llorente previously occupied the role of back-up striker to Kane, while last season saw Carlos Vinicius deputise on occasion.

Kane did play a more withdrawn role last season and perhaps Nuno intends to use him in that manner, with Vlahovic leading the line.

The 21-year-old might be wary of joining Tottenham if he is going to spend most of his time on the bench.

And if Spurs intend to keep Kane for the duration of his contract (which runs until 2024), they might not be willing to spend more than £40m on a reserve.

That suggests Vlahovic would be used in the same team as Kane, and it would be intriguing to see how that works in practice.

