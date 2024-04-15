Tottenham want versatile star to help solve a number of issues - and he's valued at just £21m: report

By Ryan Dabbs
published

Tottenham are looking to act astutely in the transfer market by bringing in a player capable of playing multiple positions

Ange Postecoglou Tottenham Hotspur manager fist pumps the crowd at the Stadium
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham are looking to kill two birds with one stone in the summer transfer window by signing a versatile player from abroad at a reduced cost.

With PSRs limiting spending by Premier League clubs, Tottenham are attempting to work around that as best they can by bringing in a player who can play a number of key positions in the team.

