Tottenham want versatile star to help solve a number of issues - and he's valued at just £21m: report

Tottenham are looking to kill two birds with one stone in the summer transfer window by signing a versatile player from abroad at a reduced cost.

With PSRs limiting spending by Premier League clubs, Tottenham are attempting to work around that as best they can by bringing in a player who can play a number of key positions in the team.

And, after suffering a multitude of injuries earlier in the campaign, providing back-up to a number of positions could prove a smart decision from the Spurs hierarchy.

Injuries have been a problem for Spurs this term (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Italian outlet Tuttosport, Tottenham are interesting in signing Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori, who has impressed with his performances in Serie A this season.

The report suggests that Spurs will need to battle for Calafiori's signature with Juventus, though their financial muscle could outweigh the Old Lady's this summer, therefore improving Postecoglou's side's chances of concluding a deal.

While Calafiori has thrived playing as a central defender this season, the 21-year-old is just as capable of playing at left-back and left-wing-back, having only moved centrally this season under Bologna manager Thiago Motta. And Motta has been particularly impressed with the Italian's quick learning of the position, suggesting he has even more room to grow, develop and improve in the coming years.

Calafiori is on Spurs' radar (Image credit: Getty Images)

"He has technical, physical and mental qualities, he is a courageous boy who sets up the game well and can still improve given that he has only been playing in this position for a limited time," Motta said.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Tottenham, as a result, could address key issues in their defence with the signing of Calafiori this summer. While Mickey van de Ven and Destiny Udogie are the team's preferred starters at left-back and left-centre-back, injuries to the squad has meant that makeshift options have had to fill in over the course of the season. Calafiori's versatility, though, would enable greater trust in those positions if changes need to happen.

Plus, Transfermarkt values him at just £21m, meaning he's available for a fairly cheap price in today's market. While he will still have three years remaining on his Bologna deal in the summer, in FourFourTwo's view this is a move that would make sense for all parties.

More Tottenham stories

Tottenham Hotspur have made big offer for Barcelona wonderkid: report

Harry Kane has been touted for a return to Tottenham after missing out on the Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich.

Ange Postecoglou has explained why he doesn't care about the top four race.