Harry Kane return to Tottenham touted, following Bayern Munich bombshell: report

By Jacque Talbot
published

Harry Kane may return to Tottenham after just one season away after a report surfaced detailing Bayern Munich’s unwanted list

Harry Kane reacts during Bayern Munich's 2-2 draw against Freiburg in March 2024.
Harry Kane may make the move back to Tottenham (Image credit: Getty Images)

Harry Kane may head back to Tottenham after a report suggested that he is one of five Bayern Munich players who could be moved on this summer.

In September, Daniel Levy confirmed that Tottenham have a buyback clause in the striker’s Bayern Munich contract. The chairman attended a fan forum and was there asked whether the clause existed. “Of course,” he replied. 

