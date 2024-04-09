Harry Kane return to Tottenham touted, following Bayern Munich bombshell: report

Harry Kane may head back to Tottenham after a report suggested that he is one of five Bayern Munich players who could be moved on this summer.

In September, Daniel Levy confirmed that Tottenham have a buyback clause in the striker’s Bayern Munich contract. The chairman attended a fan forum and was there asked whether the clause existed. “Of course,” he replied.

Kane moved to Bayern in August for an initial fee of £100 million. At the time, Spurs said in a statement that he was “always welcome back … he’s a much-loved and valued member of the Spurs family, forever in our history.”

Daniel Levy said there was a buy-back clause in Harry Kane's deal with Bayern Munich (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kane is under contract until 2027 at Bayern and has performed quite well in his inaugural campaign, though the club look set to miss out on a Bundesliga title this time around.

Now a report from L’Equipe states that up to five Bayern players could leave the club this summer. The list includes Aleksandar Pavlovic, Thomas Muller, Kane, and Manuel Neuer.

For me, the story is very feasible given Kane’s age and the fact that Bayern may look to reset after missing out on a title this time around. There are a bunch of young players coming through the ranks, such as Mathys Tel, and the club could look to offload some of their ageing players to give their younger ones a chance.

Mathys Tel is an emerging star for Bayern (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ahead of their Champions League encounter with Arsenal, Bayern head coach Thomas Tuchel said that nothing will hold Kane back when facing his former adversaries.

“He has thrived on it many times now so I don’t think he will stop tomorrow,” the German said. “I think it’s very enjoyable for Harry to be here against Arsenal in the quarter-final of the Champions League. I think it will make him very happy to score. I don’t see anything holding him back. I feel he is very motivated. Harry always helps you to win in any team, for England, Tottenham and now for us. He will help us to perform.”

