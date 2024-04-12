Tottenham Hotspur have made big offer for Barcelona wonderkid: report

Tottenham Hotspur have made an offer for a Barcelona star who is having an exciting season.

The Lilywhites are chasing Champions League football in the final few weeks of the season and targeting a return to Europe's elite competition – but Ange Postecoglou's side is in need of depth. Too often this term, Tottenham fans have seen their side unravel with injuries and absences.

Chairman Daniel Levy will have to spend smart this summer but with Spurs newly-monied from increased revenue, there could be statement signings to be made, too.

Daniel Levy could spend big this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to ENoticias.cat via Sport Witness, Tottenham have offered Barcelona €30 million for Pablo Torre.

The 21-year-old is a hugely impressive graduate of the La Masia production line who has been on loan with Girona this season. Torre is a final ball specialist who would offer creativity in the centre of the pitch alongside or as a backup to James Maddison.

Tottenham are believed to be looking for cover in midfield over the summer, with the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg looking like leaving – and a new No.8 seems like a sensible signing. But big-money links to Torre are surprising, given that the Spaniard has very little experience at the top level and is a different kind of player to someone like Conor Gallagher, who has been heavily linked.

Pablo Torre is wanted by Tottenham (Image credit: Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Sport Witness has called out the rumour, suggesting, it would be “no surprise if it's all some noise to hype” Torre – and FourFourTwo agree. An offer to Barça at this stage would seem a little premature – and given how cash-strapped the Catalan outfit are, they would undoubtedly accept a lot lower for a player who has the likes of Pedri, Gavi and others ahead of him in the pecking order at Camp Nou. It certainly doesn't seem in character for Levy to bid so much as an opening offer.

Torre is valued at just €3m by Transfermarkt.

