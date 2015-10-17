Tottenham unbeaten run thrills Pochettino

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino believes Tottenham deserved to beat Liverpool in their 0-0 Premier League draw at White Hart Lane, but is thrilled his players are proving so difficult to beat.

Divock Origi hit the crossbar with an early header, but Spurs threatened through Harry Kane and Clinton N'Jie only to find away goalkeeper Simon Mignolet continuing his impressive recent form in Jurgen Klopp's first match in charge of the visitors.

Following the point on Saturday, Tottenham have now gone eight league games without defeat since their narrow loss to Manchester United on the opening weekend and Pochettino is hugely encouraged by the solidity of his team.

He said: "I am a little bit disappointed not to win because we created four good chances to score and the only clear one Liverpool had [Origi's header] came at a corner when we were down to 10 men because Nacer Chadli was off the field getting treatment.

"In football you need to be clinical - we were not but I am still very happy with the performance. Both teams played with a very high tempo and it was an exciting game.

"It was a big effort. We are still young and it was a very good game in our growing up. Analyse the 95 minutes, our chances were clear. I feel very pleased with our players.

"After nine Premier League games, we have one defeat. We have shown we are a very solid and difficult team to beat."

Kane had four shots - two of which were saved by Mignolet - as his disappointing run of form continued, but Pochettino again defended his striker, who has scored just one goal in nine league games to kick off 2015-16.

"I think Harry was good," said the former Southampton boss. "He had two clear chances to score, we have four chances and two from Harry.

"If we compare with another striker, how many chances did Origi have? It is not criticising another player, we expect Harry will score every time he touches the ball. He works a lot and the goal is coming."