Tottenham v Arsenal: Son & Spurs look to add to Gunners' woe

Tottenham host Arsenal in a League Cup third-round derby on Wednesday, with the Gunners looking to bounce back from consecutive defeats.

Arsene Wenger's side lost to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League and rivals Chelsea in the Premier League - two matches which saw them receive a total of three red cards.

"We have to move on and put things right on Wednesday," said midfielder Aaron Ramsey after the loss at Stamford Bridge.

"It is not good enough for a club like Arsenal to lose two games in a row. Hopefully now we can put things right. It will be a feisty game with hopefully some goals in our favour."

Arsenal face a resurgent Spurs side in a competition they have not progressed past the quarter-finals in since they reached the final back in 2011.

Tottenham made last year's final, where they were beaten by Chelsea in their third showpiece appearance in the last eight years.

Mauricio Pochettino's men come into the game having shaken off a slow start to record three straight victories in all competitions, with new signing Son Heung-min netting three times in his last two games.

"I want to do even better," said the South Korea international. "I understand what the club invested in me. I am getting a lot of help from my team-mates and coaches.

"I heard about the north London derby when I was in the Bundesliga. I want to prepare well and do well on Wednesday."

Two goals from Harry Kane gave Tottenham victory in last season's Premier League derby at White Hart Lane, which was their first win over Arsenal in five meetings.

The England striker would love to repeat the trick this time, having not scored in seven club appearances so far in 2015-16 as he faces pressure to follow up his 31-goal haul from last year with another prolific campaign.

The two sides' last meeting in the League Cup was in 2010, when Samir Nasri scored twice in extra time to give Arsenal a dramatic 4-1 away victory.

Tottenham have doubts over the fitness of Ryan Mason and Mousa Dembele, while Arsenal are currently without Tomas Rosicky, Danny Welbeck and Jack Wilshere.