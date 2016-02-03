Tottenham will not settle for fourth, insists Kane

Forward Harry Kane insists Tottenham will not settle for a top-four Premier League finish and Champions League qualification this season.

Kane scored a double for Spurs as their 3-0 win at Norwich City on Tuesday moved them above Arsenal and up to third in the table.

Tottenham have still only lost three times in the league and the 22-year-old was happy to acknowledge his side are aiming even higher than a place in Europe's elite club competition.

"It is just one game at a time, but we can beat anyone," he told the Evening Standard.

"That is our mentality, that is what the manager has given us and that is what we have to take into the rest of the season.

"We are not really looking behind us. We are looking forward. That is what has been different from other seasons, when we were maybe trying to hang on to fourth or hang on to fifth.

"Now we are third and we are trying to get as far up the league as we can. We are not worried about the teams behind us.

"I don't think there's a team in the league who will be looking forward to facing us. We are confident going into every game and that is what we have got to maintain.

"We are playing very well and confidence is probably as high as it has been all season. We have games against Arsenal and Manchester City coming up, but we don't fear anyone."

Kane's 15 league goals in this campaign have him joint second in the goalscoring charts with Romelu Lukaku as Leicester City's Jamie Vardy leads the way on 18.