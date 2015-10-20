Tottenham winger Chadli ruled out for six weeks

Tottenham winger Nacer Chadli has been ruled out for six weeks after picking up an ankle injury in the draw with Liverpool.

The Belgium international was forced off during the 0-0 Premier League stalemate with Jurgen Klopp's side on Saturday and has since undergone further medical tests.

The club have now confirmed Chadli has suffered damage to his ankle ligaments and will be sidelined for a month and a half.

"Our medical staff will continue to monitor his progress during his rehabilitation to determine when he will be ready to return to training," the club's statement added.

Chadli has made 11 appearances in all competitions under Mauricio Pochettino so far this season, scoring once and providing two assists.

The 26-year-old is set to miss key Premier League matches with London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea next month, as well as Europa League meetings with Anderlecht and Qarabag.