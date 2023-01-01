Tottenham's Dejan Kulusevski misses Aston Villa match with hamstring strain

Tottenham winger Dejan Kulusevski has been ruled out of his side's Premier League clash with Aston Villa on New Year's Day due to a hamstring strain.

Kulusevski arrived with his team-mates ahead of the game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but was not named in the starting XI or among the substitutes by manager Antonio Conte.

The Swedish international has a small hamstring problem and is set for a scan on Monday, with Spurs hopeful the 22-year-old will miss only one game.

In his absence, Conte has handed a surprise start to Bryan Gil alongside Harry Kane and Heung-min Son.

With Richarlison and Lucas Moura both sidelined, Spurs have no forward players on the bench and Conte will therefore have to tweak the formation if there is an injury against Villa.

According to reports, Conte is keen to sign a forward in January, although Spurs will also have a number of options when Kulusevski, Richarlison and Moura return to full fitness.