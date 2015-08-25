Tottenham's second Berahino bid rejected

Saido Berahino's future remains up in the air after West Brom rejected a second bid from Tottenham for the forward.

West Brom announced on Monday that they had turned down a transfer request from the 22-year-old, who is said to be desperate to move to White Hart Lane.

And the Midlands club announced on Tuesday that they have snubbed an offer from Spurs.

In a short statement, West Brom chairman Jeremy Peace said: "Our position remains unchanged. The sale of the player is not on our agenda."

Berahino was left out of West Brom's squad for their 3-2 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday.