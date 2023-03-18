'Tottenham's story is this' – Antonio Conte slams 'selfish' Spurs in extraordinary rant

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has attacked his players and the club's ownership in an extraordinary rant after Spurs threw away a 3-1 lead at Southampton on Saturday.

Conte's side led 3-1 with 16 minutes remaining but were pegged back late on and had to settle for a 3-3 draw against the Premier League's bottom club as James Ward-Prowse scored from the spot in added time.

"I think it's better to go into the problem, we are not a team," Conte said after the game. "We are 11 players that go into the pitch. I see selfish players, players that don't want to help each other and don't put their heart."

And in remarks which will not impress his bosses, he added: "They're used to it here. They don't play for something important.

"You only do this. Excuses for the players!" 😡An EXTRAORDINARY rant from a very unhappy Antonio Conte ⤵️

"They don't want to play under pressure. They don't want to play under stress. Tottenham's story is this. 20 years there is the owner and they never won something. Why?"

Spurs missed the chance to move up to third place and are only two points ahead of Newcastle in fifth, having played two more matches than the Magpies.

"Now there are 10 games to go and someone thinks we can fight with this attitude, with this spirit, for what the seventh, eight place? What? I am not used to fighting for this. It's every one's responsibility," Conte said.

"We play to make our fans proud of us. You have to have desire. The fire in your eyes. If you have this you don't have this you don't go out in the FA Cup. Here we are used to for a long time.

"The club has the responsibility for the transfer market, the coach has the responsibility. But the players, where are the players? I see only 11 players that play for themselves."