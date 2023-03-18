'Tottenham's story is this' – Antonio Conte slams 'selfish' Spurs in extraordinary rant
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has questioned the mentality of his players following Saturday's 3-3 draw at Southampton
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has attacked his players and the club's ownership in an extraordinary rant after Spurs threw away a 3-1 lead at Southampton on Saturday.
Conte's side led 3-1 with 16 minutes remaining but were pegged back late on and had to settle for a 3-3 draw against the Premier League's bottom club as James Ward-Prowse scored from the spot in added time.
"I think it's better to go into the problem, we are not a team," Conte said after the game. "We are 11 players that go into the pitch. I see selfish players, players that don't want to help each other and don't put their heart."
And in remarks which will not impress his bosses, he added: "They're used to it here. They don't play for something important.
"You only do this. Excuses for the players!" 😡An EXTRAORDINARY rant from a very unhappy Antonio Conte ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Uy2MGveYXLMarch 18, 2023
"They don't want to play under pressure. They don't want to play under stress. Tottenham's story is this. 20 years there is the owner and they never won something. Why?"
Spurs missed the chance to move up to third place and are only two points ahead of Newcastle in fifth, having played two more matches than the Magpies.
"Now there are 10 games to go and someone thinks we can fight with this attitude, with this spirit, for what the seventh, eight place? What? I am not used to fighting for this. It's every one's responsibility," Conte said.
"We play to make our fans proud of us. You have to have desire. The fire in your eyes. If you have this you don't have this you don't go out in the FA Cup. Here we are used to for a long time.
"The club has the responsibility for the transfer market, the coach has the responsibility. But the players, where are the players? I see only 11 players that play for themselves."
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.