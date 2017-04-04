Tottenham's Winks out for the season

Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks will miss the rest of the season after sustaining ankle ligament damage during Saturday's 2-0 win at Burnley.

The England Under-21 midfielder was taken off on a stretcher shortly before half-time having stumbled off the pitch and fallen by the dugouts after misjudging a challenge on Burnley full-back Stephen Ward.

Winks has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign under Mauricio Pochettino this season, making 33 appearances across all competitions – predominantly from the bench.

In February he signed an extended contract at White Hart Lane, which runs until 2022.

A statement on Tottenham's official website read: "Following further assessment and scans, we can confirm that Harry Winks sustained ligament damage to his left ankle during Saturday's win at Burnley.

"The England Under-21 international will continue to be monitored by our medical team during his recovery and will be unavailable for the remainder of the season."