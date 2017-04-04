Tottenham's Winks out for the season
Harry Winks has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at Tottenham but will not feature again this season due to ankle ligament damage.
Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks will miss the rest of the season after sustaining ankle ligament damage during Saturday's 2-0 win at Burnley.
The England Under-21 midfielder was taken off on a stretcher shortly before half-time having stumbled off the pitch and fallen by the dugouts after misjudging a challenge on Burnley full-back Stephen Ward.
Winks has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign under Mauricio Pochettino this season, making 33 appearances across all competitions – predominantly from the bench.
In February he signed an extended contract at White Hart Lane, which runs until 2022.
A statement on Tottenham's official website read: "Following further assessment and scans, we can confirm that Harry Winks sustained ligament damage to his left ankle during Saturday's win at Burnley.
"The England Under-21 international will continue to be monitored by our medical team during his recovery and will be unavailable for the remainder of the season."
INJURY UPDATE: We can confirm that sustained ligament damage to his left ankle during Saturday's win at Burnley. April 4, 2017
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.