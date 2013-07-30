Totti: MLS is not in my future

New coach Rudi Garcia is attempting to bring European football back to the Stadio Olimpico after two successive seasons of absence and the loss of Totti would be a big blow to his plans.

But Totti, speaking in a press conference before Roma's summer tour of the USA and Canada, made it clear he wants to commence his 20th season with the club and has no intentions of following a fellow Italian star to the MLS.

"Could I follow Marco Di Vaio to the MLS? He made a lifestyle choice," Totti said.

"I have a contract with Roma that I intend to respect and am focused solely on Roma.

"I can only speak highly of Di Vaio and he told me he’s very happy about moving to Canada."

Totti remains hopeful his club can win trophies and be considered amongst the top echelon of clubs.

"The club is trying to put together a squad that can compete at a high level," the 36-year-old said.

"You win titles with strong players and we hope to compete at the highest level in Europe soon."