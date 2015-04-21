Toure admits he's open to 'new challenges'

Toure has been one of the integral factors behind City's success since he joined from Barcelona in 2010, helping the club to two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and the League Cup during that time.

However, his form this season has been brought into question, with City destined to end 2014-15 without any major silverware.

Rumours have been rife that Toure could be set for a move away from the Etihad Stadium come the end of the campaign, and the Ivorian was coy when quizzed on his future.

"Since I started playing football, I had a dream as a little boy. Today, I am living the dream of thousands of little boys," he told Foot Mercato.

"I represent my continent, Africa, and that has no price. No amount of wages will make me stay at a club if I feel that I no longer belong there or if no challenge exists for me.

"It would be unjust on my part. There comes a moment where numbers don't stop us, it goes beyond that, even if the English press seem more interested in the numbers than the sport itself.

"For the future, I don't know more than you do, because I will always go where I am offered new challenges. That is in my nature."

Paris Saint-Germain have been touted as a possible destination for Toure, who was cautious in his praise for the Ligue 1 champions.

"In the past I have given my opinion on PSG, which went on to inspire a lot of your journalist colleagues," he said.

"PSG is a great club who, I think, is not finished growing and also a big club where any great player can find a place for themselves and make a contribution."