Toure committed to Man City, says Pellegrini

Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini claims Yaya Toure is "100 per cent committed" to the club, despite the Ivory Coast international having cast doubt over his future.

Toure remains a regular feature in the City first team and has been joined at the Etihad Stadium this week by compatriot Wilfried Bony, who arrived from Swansea City in a big-money deal.

Nevertheless, the 31-year-old midfielder - talking to CNN at the Africa Cup of Nations - spoke of being unsure where he will be playing his football next season.

Asked whether he wanted to stay, Toure said: "That's a big question and that's an easy question as well, and you have an easy answer... we'll see.

"I don't know. I'm at City. City is a great club where I've achieved lots of things."

But Pellegrini dismissed any notion of Toure being unsettled at his media conference on Friday ahead of City's Premier League clash with Arsenal on Sunday.