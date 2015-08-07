Townsend faces late fitness check ahead of Old Trafford trip

Andros Townsend faces a late fitness test ahead of Tottenham's Premier League opener with Manchester United on Saturday.

The winger has not featured throughout pre-season due to a shoulder injury, but has moved closer to full fitness in recent weeks.

Tottenham travel to Old Trafford for the first match of the 2015-16 campaign on Saturday and manager Mauricio Pochettino says he will give the 24-year-old as much time as possible to make his squad.

Townsend is not the only injury concern for Pochettino, but there was more positive news on the likes of Hugo Lloris and Ryan Mason.

"We have a good feeling for Hugo and Ryan, maybe not to compete for 90 minutes, but to be in the squad," he said.

"[Roberto] Soldado didn't play in the Audi Cup because of a problem in his lower back, Andros also has a problem in his shoulder.

"We need to assess them in the last training session today."

Meanwhile, Pochettino refused to be drawn on reports linking Saido Berahino with a move to White Hart Lane.

He added: "I never speak about rumours. If you check the last few weeks, a lot of names are linked with us.

"But this is private, our target, and I hope it can happen quick."