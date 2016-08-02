Trabzonspor open talks with Lazio midfielder Onazi

Trabzonspor are closing in on the signing of Nigeria international Ogenyi Onazi from Lazio.

The Super Lig side are desperate to add to their ranks after an underwhelming 2015-16 campaign, where they had to settle for 12th place.

Trabzonspor previously already secured the services of Suk Hyun-jun, Jan Durica and Bahadir Gungordu and have now set their sights on Onazi.

"The club has begun talks with Lazio and Ogenyi Onazi over a potential transfer," a brief statement on the club's Twitter account confirmed.

SS Lazio'nun profesyonel futbolcusu Ogenyi Eddy Onazi’nin,Kulübümüze transferi konusunda oyuncu ve kulübü ile görüşmelerebaşlanmıştır.August 2, 2016

Onazi joined Lazio from My People in 2011 and has since made over 100 appearances in all competitions for the Serie A side.

The 23-year-old Nigeria international only started 14 times in Serie A last season, though, and does not feature in Simone Inzaghi's plans for 2016-17.