Trabzonspor win Turkish Cup

Goals by Umut Bulut (66 minutes), Engin Baytar (80) and Gustavo Colman (90) earned the Black Sea club a place in next season's Europa League while Alex De Souza replied for Fenerbahce in the 55th.

Fenerbahce are top of the league, one point ahead of second-placed Bursaspor with two games left. Trabzonspor are fifth.

The final was played at the new 30,000-capacity GAP Arena in the south-east city of Sanliurfa.

Fenerbahce have won the Turkish Cup four times, the last occasion in 1983.