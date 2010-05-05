Trabzonspor win Turkish Cup
By app
ISTANBUL, May 5 (Reuters) - Trabzonspor won the Turkish Cup for the eighth time on Wednesday, beating Fenerbahce 3-1 to wreck the 'double' dreams of their final opponents.
Goals by Umut Bulut (66 minutes), Engin Baytar (80) and Gustavo Colman (90) earned the Black Sea club a place in next season's Europa League while Alex De Souza replied for Fenerbahce in the 55th.
Fenerbahce are top of the league, one point ahead of second-placed Bursaspor with two games left. Trabzonspor are fifth.
The final was played at the new 30,000-capacity GAP Arena in the south-east city of Sanliurfa.
Fenerbahce have won the Turkish Cup four times, the last occasion in 1983.
