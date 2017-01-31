Transfer deadline day: Adebayor back in business, Ranocchia to the rescue

Like a mid-table clash on Saturday lunchtime in February, transfer deadline day got off to a decidedly slow start.

Arguably the biggest move early on Tuesday was Hull City's capture of Andrea Ranocchia on loan from Inter, the defender arriving to reinforce the stricken Tigers.

Jese Rodriguez, who had been a target for Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka after their time together at Real Madrid, joined Las Palmas on a temporary basis from PSG.

The Ajax production line completed another export with Anwar El Ghazi leaving the Eredivisie side for Lille.

And Demba Ba, having been overlooked by West Ham, returned to Besiktas on loan from Shanghai Shenhua, as he continues his recovery from a broken leg.

Adebayor's Grand Tour continues

After putting himself in the shop window with Togo at the Africa Cup of Nations, Emmanuel Adebayor, whose previous spell in club football came at Crystal Palace last season, put pen to paper at Turkish Super Lig side Istanbul Basaksehir.

They are the 32-year-old's eighth senior club and not quite at the same level as Monaco, Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham and Real Madrid, but we all have bills to pay.

Kulübümüz, Emmanuel Adebayor ile 1.5 yıllık sözleşme imzaladı | l January 31, 2017

The Aaron Lennon Award For Least Happy Signing

Remember the look on Aaron Lennon's face when he was presented as an Everton player after joining on loan from Tottenham in February 2015?

Jordi Gomez did not quite match those depths of despair on Tuesday, but, perhaps surprisingly, he did not appear particularly delighted to be swapping Championship side Wigan for second-tier Rayo Vallecano in his native Spain.

OFICIAL | es oficialmente nuevo jugador del hasta final de temporada. Bienvenido! January 31, 2017

On the horizon

Lazio's Ravel Morrison has been linked with a return to Queens Park Rangers, who could reportedly lose Steven Caulker to Lokomotiv Moscow.

It is claimed Inter's Jonathan Biabiany has rejected a loan move to Chelsea, while Leonardo Ulloa's future remains in doubt after the striker announced he will no longer play for Leicester City.

Andros Townsend, Mamadou Sakho and Ashley Young could also be on the move as the deadline gets closer.

Done deals:

Jese Rodriguez - PSG to Las Palmas - Loan

Anwar El Ghazi - Ajax to Lille - Undisclosed

Mounir Obbadi - Lille to Nice - Free

Jordi Gomez - Wigan to Rayo Vallecano - Loan

Andrea Ranocchia - Inter to Hull - Loan

Robin Quaison - Palermo to Mainz - Undisclosed

Emmanuel Adebayor - Unattached to Istanbul Basaksehir - Free

Matt Gilks - Rangers to Wigan - Undisclosed

Arnel Jakupovic - Middlesbrough to Empoli - Undisclosed

Jose Rodriguez - Mainz to Malaga - Loan

Demba Ba - Shanghai Shenhua to Besiktas - Loan