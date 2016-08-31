Transfer Deadline Day: Hart completes Torino switch as big moves wait

Joe Hart has completed his loan switch to Torino and the England goalkeeper is unlikely to be the last high-profile departure from Manchester City on transfer deadline day.

Hart was photographed with a Torino shirt while enjoying a rapturous reception from supporters in Turin on Tuesday and the season-long loan move is likely to signal the end of a decorated career at City, who he joined in 2006.

Pep Guardiola's move to reshape his Etihad Stadium squad is expected to have further confirmed casualties by the time the transfer window closes.

Wilfried Bony is expected to join Stoke City on loan following a cryptic tweet over his future on Wednesday, while Samir Nasri and and Eliaquim Mangala are reportedly LaLiga-bound, with Sevilla and Valencia the respective clubs in the frame.

Stoke have already secured their first arrival of a potentially busy deadline day, with goalkeeper Lee Grant joining on loan from Derby County until January, providing cover as England's Jack Butland works his way back towards full fitness.

It’s a new day and I look forward to a new exciting challengeAugust 31, 2016

Newcastle United midfielder Moussa Sissoko has been granted permission by the French Football Federation to leave national team duty and complete a move away from St James' Park.

The FFF did not confirm the 27-year-old's prospective destination but Tottenham are reported to be leading the chase.

. a été autorisé par à quitter Clairefontaine à 9h pour finaliser son transfert. Direction Bari pour le groupe.August 31, 2016

England midfielder Jack Wilshere has been touted for a loan move away from Arsenal, with Roma being linked to his services alongside Premier League duo Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.

Mario Balotelli is another misfiring star linked with revitalising his career by moving on loan – in this case from Liverpool to Ligue 1 club Lille.

Leicester City are expected to bolster their ranks for the Champions League and set a new club transfer record by bringing in Islam Slimani, while the Algeria international's Sporting CP team-mate Adrien Silva has also been linked to the King Power Stadium.

Gokhan Inler is one man leaving the Premier League champions, having concluded a medical at Besiktas alongside Inter's Caner Erkin and RB Leipzig's Atinc Nukan.

Leipzig have a confirmed one arrival, with Kyriakos Papadopoulos joining on a season-long loan from Bayer Leverkusen.

Transferbestätigung! Kyriakos wechselt leihweise für ein Jahr von zu ! August 31, 2016

Bundesliga rivals Ingolstadt have signed Marcel Tisserand from Monaco on a four-year deal, while Eintracht Frankfurt have acquired Switzerland youngster Shani Tarashaj on loan from Everton.

Burnley are closing in on a club-record deal to bring in Jeff Hendrick, with the Derby midfielder undergoing a medical with the Premier League newcomers.

West Brom defender Sebastien Pocognoli has moved to Championship side Brighton and Hove Albion for the rest of the season, while Emmanuel Riviere has done likewise, swapping Newcastle for Osasuna in LaLiga.

Elsewhere in Spain, Barcelona B midfielder Juan Camara has joined Girona in a temporary deal.