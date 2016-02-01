Transfer deadline day: Siqueira and De Jong the top early movers

Guilherme Siqueira and Nigel de Jong were the biggest early movers as transfer deadline day got off to a steady start.

Gary Neville's Valencia have confirmed they have signed Siqueira on an 18-month loan deal from Atletico Madrid after he passed a medical on Monday, beating Newcastle United to the signing of the 29-year-old defender.

After landing the former Benfica star, Valencia have loaned out Lucas Orban to La Liga rivals Levante until the end of the current campaign.

De Jong has been released from his contract by AC Milan after CEO Adriano Galliani previously confirmed the midfielder had been in talks with LA Galaxy.

The club's statement read: "AC Milan would like thank the Dutchman for his determination, commitment and professionalism with which he has played for the club during his days with the red and black colours."

Napoli have loaned midfielder Josip Radosevic to La Liga club Eibar until the end of the 2015-16 season.

Serie A outfit Bologna have snapped up free agent Kevin Constant, formerly of AC Milan, on a deal until June with an option for an additional two years.

Elsewhere, Championship outfit Cardiff City have signed Kenneth Zohore in a loan deal from Belgium side KV Kortrijk, subject to international clearance.

Scottish champions Celtic are on the brink of signing Colin Kazim-Richards from Feyenoord and he is in Glasgow for a medical.

The attacker told Sky Sports on his arrival: "We have to get the final details sorted and then hopefully I will be playing in green and white."

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger revealed he is not expecting to make any deadline-day signings, but confirmed defender Mathieu Debuchy could move to a Premier League club on loan, with Aston Villa and Sunderland reportedly in the running.

Wenger added that two un-named Championship clubs are in the running to sign Serge Gnabry, who failed to gain regular game-time during his temporary move to West Brom.

Another player on the move is likely to be Real Madrid winger Denis Cheryshev after head coach Zinedine Zidane said he would encourage an exit, with reports in Spain suggesting Sevilla are leading the chase to sign him.