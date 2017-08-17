Transfer market is crazy, admits £45m Everton new boy Sigurdsson

Gylfi Sigurdsson admits the transfer market is "crazy these days" after joining Everton in a move reportedly worth £45million.

After a lengthy transfer saga, the attacking midfielder left Swansea City for Goodison Park on Wednesday, signing a five-year contract.

Everton's club-record fee for Sigurdsson, who starred for Swansea with nine Premier League goals and 13 assists last season, has raised eyebrows, but the 27-year-old appreciates the faith his new club have shown in him.

"If you look at the transfer market these days, it is crazy," Sigurdsson told Everton's website.

"But it is not something I am interested in or focused on. It is out of my hands, it is nothing to do with me.

"I think it shows the intent and how much the manager wanted me. Now it is time for me to repay the manager and the club.

"The manager and the club have been very patient with the ongoing transfer and how long it took.

"I'm delighted to be here, I spoke with all of the staff this morning and they are thankful it is finally over."

Iceland international Sigurdsson would like to think his best years are still ahead of him.

"I hope so, yes," he said. "I have been improving over the past few years so, hopefully, I am starting to reach my peak.

"Over the past 10 years or so, since I have been a footballer, I have always tried to improve. And, hopefully, that will continue over the next few years and I will do well for this club.

"I think [the club's signings in the window] show a lot of ambition and of course I have been keeping an eye on the team and seeing how they have been getting on in the European qualifiers and first Premier League game."