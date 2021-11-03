Transfer news: Arsenal and Liverpool linked with surprising move for Real Madrid star

Arsenal and Liverpool are on alert, with Real Madrid set to offload one of their many Champions League final stars for a transfer - potentially at a good price.

Marco Asensio, who scored against Juventus in the 2017 final in Cardiff, has just two years left on his contract with Los Blancos keen to collect a fee for him.

Previously hyped as a wonderkid, Asensio has struggled over the last couple of years for consistency. Real are said to be keen to move him on with the emergence of Vinicius Jr as a key figure in the side.

While Asensio hasn't lived up to his potential though, he could still be a valuable asset to a Premier League side.

Arsenal are said to be interested and the north Londoners have a good working relationship with Real, following acquisitions of Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos, the latter of which spent two consecutive loan periods at the club under different managers. The Gunners may be keen to strengthen their attack, given Arteta's plans to integrate Odegaard as more of a no.8 than a no.10.

Liverpool are also in the race for the attacking midfielder, as Jurgen Klopp looks for depth in his Liverpool squad. With Thiago having suffered from injuries since his arrival from Bayern Munich is 2020 and Harvey Elliott sidelined for the foreseeable future, Asensio could provide thrust in the final third, either as cover for Klopp's front three or in a 4-2-3-1.

Both sides face competition, however, from Borussia Dortmund.

BVB have also brought in Real Madrid stars on loan in the past, notably Achraf Hakimi and Reinier. Asensio may suit the Bundesliga a little better than the pace and physicality of the Premier League, operating in the no.10 role of Marco Rose's diamond formation.

Given that Asensio would perhaps not start just yet for either Arsenal or Liverpool, he may favour a role in Germany instead. Still, with the 25-year-old having room to develop still into a fearsome attacker, either club might take the plunge and bring him in.

While Real may settle for a loan for Asensio to keep his value up in January, the club would ideally sell the Spaniard to raise funds.