It was the transfer saga that dominated the summer - but Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane could well move to Manchester City in January.

The England captain was the subject of rumours over the summer with Pep Guardiola eyeing a new striker in the absence of Sergio Aguero. Daniel Levy at Tottenham reportedly demanded £150m for his talisman, with City refusing to agree to such a deal.

But with Antonio Conte entering the Spurs hotseat, the transfer could be resurrected in January.

Conte has given a list of players to director Fabio Paratici, with Fiorentina hitman Dusan Vlahovic top of the list. In Conte's 3-5-2 system, that leaves only room for one of Kane or Vlahovic alongside Son Heung-min.

While Son signed an extension in the summer, Kane's future is still up in the air. The England captain is halfway through a six-year deal in north London and may well assess his options once more - despite being excited by the prospect of working with Conte.

Conte himself has previously said that he believes Kane has been used wrongly at Spurs, in thinly-veiled digs towards rival Jose Mourinho, who coached the club from 2019 until 2020. While manager of Tottenham, Mourinho favoured his striker in a deep-lying role - and Conte thinks that doesn't suit his style.

“Many praise Harry Kane for his ability to go get the ball and play with the team, such as with the equaliser against Denmark,” Conte said over the summer, while working as a pundit at Euro 2020.

“But it’s in the box where he’s clinical and as a coach, I would always keep him in there because he’s devastating.”